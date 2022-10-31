The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Democratic US senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 17:31

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said Monday he wants a US national security review of Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media website.

Murphy said he was asking the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of US businesses by foreign buyers — "to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter."

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.

Russian defense minister discusses grain deal with Turkish counterpart
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 05:48 PM
With seaports blocked, Ukraine food exports could fall sharply - analyst
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 05:32 PM
Instagram looking into issues after user complaints
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 04:12 PM
Judges give green light for ICC prosecutor to resume Afghanistan probe
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 03:14 PM
One killed, five injured in road accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2022 01:36 PM
Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 12:37 PM
Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 12:26 PM
12 vessels leave Ukrainian ports under Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 10:26 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight people arrested in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2022 09:06 AM
Flares launched near Hermon after alert activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 08:48 PM
Iran says it will not allow enemies to undermine its security - media
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 07:39 PM
Turkish DefMin in talks with Kyiv, Moscow to resume grains deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 05:34 PM
Gas prices to rise by 9 agurot on Tuesday night at midnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 04:58 PM
UN chief delays travel to focus on Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 04:33 PM
NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 04:11 PM
