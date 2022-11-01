The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
US Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 16:09

US Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a US House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated.

The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal.

Roberts ordered the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee to respond to Trump's bid by Nov. 10.

The legal fight has lingered since 2019 when the committee sued Trump to force disclosure of the tax returns. Trump was the first president in four decades years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his company, the Trump Organization.

Allowing the lower court decision to stand would "undermine the separation of powers and render the office of the Presidency vulnerable to invasive information demands from political opponents in the legislative branch," Trump's lawyers wrote, referring to the division of authority among the three branches of the US government.

The committee's purpose is "exposing President Trump's tax information to the public for the sake of exposure," the lawyers added.

Close to 6,000 prisoners have voted in elections so far
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 04:26 PM
Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine war entries
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:54 AM
Likud activists have been spitting on Yisrael Beytenu supporters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:45 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Four wanted individuals arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 10:42 AM
Lion's Den activist turns himself in and was arrested
By Walla!
11/01/2022 07:56 AM
At least 14 injured in shooting in Chicago on Halloween
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 07:43 AM
Prime Minister Yair Lapid visits father's grave on Election Day morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 07:39 AM
Korea police chief says crowd control at Halloween crush was inadequate
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 05:13 AM
Putin: we are not ending participation in grain deal, just suspending it
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 10:16 PM
IAEA's Ukraine inspections to address 'dirty bomb' accusations begin
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 10:00 PM
Two women appointed to senior positions in IDF intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2022 09:59 PM
Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon -minister
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 09:10 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak on election result
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 08:03 PM
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 07:05 PM
UK warns Russia of severe consquences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 06:29 PM
