A total of 5,580 prisoners had voted in the elections for the 25th Knesset according to a 1:30 p.m update on Tuesday afternoon.

An estimated 9,100 prisoners are eligible to vote if they so choose to, although of that number, around 1,500 prisoners have stated that they do not intend to vote.

55 voting centers for prisoners have been opened across Israel, and they will close at 8p.m, two hours earlier than the rest of the country.