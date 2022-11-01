Sunrise Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Night run

On Wednesday, the Sunrise Israel Association – which operates free bilingual summer day camps all across Israel for Jewish and Arab children with cancer and their siblings – will participate in the Tel Aviv Night run.

Over 1,500 runners from a variety of leading companies and organizations in Israel, will take part. As well, around 70 leading companies have signed on as sponsors, including: American Airlines, Bank Hapoalim, JFROG, ETORO, Iron Source, Monday, Varonis, Palo Alto Networks, Herzog Fox Newman law firm, Meitar law firm, Harel Insurance, Egged and many more.

"We thank our partners, head sponsor American Airlines and the hundreds of Sunrise runners, for choosing to dedicate their run to the children of Sunrise," said Sunrise Israel Association CEO Mirit Frankel. "Thanks to their support, this year once more we will be able to help as many children who are fighting cancer and their families as possible. The children and their siblings can enjoy summer day camps and a variety of quality activities throughout the year, giving them a place where they can be who they really are – just kids."