The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 00:45

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 00:46

Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior US officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.

The Pentagon says China is undergoing a major expansion of its nuclear forces and is moving toward having 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. But Beijing has long resisted arms control talks with Washington, arguing that the United States already has a much larger arsenal.

Alexandra Bell, deputy assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification and compliance, told an Atlantic Council that despite US efforts, Washington and Beijing still had not begun engagement on the issue.

"As a first step, we'd really like to have a conversation with them about each other's doctrines, about crisis communication, crisis management," Bell said, noting that Washington has had such talks with Russia for decades.

"We're not in that space with Beijing yet. So, there's work to be done to begin the conversation, we think bilaterally," Bell said.

"We're now at the 60th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis. We don't need to repeat that to know that we need to be at the table having conversations with each other," Bell said, referring to events in 1962 when the United States and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear war over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last year after a call between Xi and President Joe Biden that the two had agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability."

But Xi signaled during a Communist Party Congress in October that China would strengthen its strategic deterrent, a term often used to describe nuclear weapons.

Richard Johnson, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy, told the forum the United States was looking to begin exchanges with China on "more basic things" than the number of warheads.

"If that's the argument that Beijing is giving, we're not asking to have a discussion about numbers. We're saying, let's talk about putting some guardrails into the relationship so that we don't have unnecessary crises," he said.

Johnson added that if Beijing preferred to not engage bilaterally, it could "demonstrate some transparency" about its nuclear build-up through the International Atomic Energy Agency by declaring its plutonium stocks for civilian purposes.

"The Chinese have stopped doing that, and that's a real concern," he said.

POLL-Biden approval ticks up as Democrats brace for midterm elections
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 12:25 AM
Violent clashes reported between Jews, Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:44 PM
Labor delay post-election event to an unknown time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:42 PM
UN coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:30 PM
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to charges
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:15 PM
Palestinian carrying knife arrested at West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:05 PM
Turkish defense minister says UN-brokered grains deal will continue
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 10:59 PM
Voter turnout in Israeli prisons at 80% as polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:51 PM
Sunrise Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Night run
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
11/01/2022 09:35 PM
Likud, Shas cancel post-election events shortly before polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:19 PM
Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 08:02 PM
30% of Arab sector votes have been cast as of 6 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 07:58 PM
2 children injured after 'suspicious object' explodes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 06:23 PM
White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 06:21 PM
Man celebrates 100th birthday by casting vote for Ayelet Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 05:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by