BREAKING NEWS

Denmark's PM resigns but hopes to form new centrist government -adviser

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 12:59

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 13:00

Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday's general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle.

The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed skepticism of such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain.

The left-leaning bloc, of which Frederiksen's Social Democratic party is a part, got 90 seats, the slimmest possible majority in the 179-seat parliament, while the right-wing bloc got 72 seats and a newly formed centrist party secured 16.

Frederiksen had campaigned on the need for a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

Soldier died in friendly fire incident in part due to safety failures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/02/2022 01:09 PM
Caretaker Lebanon PM says US guarantees will protect maritime deal
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 11:32 AM
S. Korea fires air-to-ground missiles in response to N. Korea launches
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 05:42 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta, Chile
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 04:57 AM
S.Korea PM: Police must explain response to emergency calls on Halloween
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 02:25 AM
Five police killed in Ecuador; state of emergency declared
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 01:28 AM
US says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 12:45 AM
POLL-Biden approval ticks up as Democrats brace for midterm elections
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 12:25 AM
Violent clashes reported between Jews, Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:44 PM
Labor delay post-election event to an unknown time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:42 PM
UN coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:30 PM
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to charges
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:15 PM
Palestinian carrying knife arrested at West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:05 PM
Turkish defense minister says UN-brokered grains deal will continue
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 10:59 PM
Voter turnout in Israeli prisons at 80% as polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:51 PM
