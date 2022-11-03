The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump Organization to have independent monitor, judge rules

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 22:20

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered that an independent monitor be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general against Donald Trump's company goes to trial.

The judge, Justice Arthur Engoron, is presiding over state Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing the former US president, his company and three of his adult children of overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

Last month, James asked the Manhattan-based judge to appoint a watchdog to halt "staggering" fraud at the company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach.

Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilized and contract soldiers
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 09:55 PM
Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 09:35 PM
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues, urge caution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 09:29 PM
Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel for first time since "Breaking Dawn"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 09:14 PM
Otzma Yehudit director-general says party will negotiate separately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 07:56 PM
Election 2022: Final results announced with Netanyahu receiving 32 seats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 07:26 PM
Yair Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning election
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 06:35 PM
Russia and Ukraine free 214 in prisoner exchange
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 05:25 PM
Britain has no plans to move its Israel embassy - UK PM's office
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 03:53 PM
Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in shooting at convoy; shooter arrested
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 02:05 PM
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 03:14 AM
Magic mushroom compound shows promise as depression treatment
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 11:02 PM
Erdogan: No matter election results, we wish to continue relations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/02/2022 10:22 PM
Gantz speaks with Austin on West Bank, Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/02/2022 09:56 PM
Erdogan says discussed with Zelensky sending grain to African countries
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 09:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by