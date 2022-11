Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with the heads of his upcoming coalition on Sunday, with the exception of the chairman of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir who is currently in Eilat and with whom Netanyahu will meet on Monday.

The official talks regarding the coalition negotiations have not yet begun, but tomorrow there will be an "alignment of interests" before President Isaac Herzog officially hands the mandate to form a government to Netanyahu.