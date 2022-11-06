Two people arrested for shooting in Tel Aviv, no injuries reported

Two residents of Ramle were arrested for allegedly shooting at an as-of-yet-unknown target in Tel Aviv on early Sunday morning, Israel Police announced. The background to the shooting is thought to be criminal, and no injuries were reported according to Israel Police.

The investigation began after residents near Sheinkin Street reported hearing shooting noises. Initial inspection indicated that the shooting was carried out from two separate vehicles, and soon after one of the vehicles was located in Jaffa.

Police officers arrived at the vehicle, arrested one suspect after a chase by foot, and also arrested another person who was in the vehicle with the runner. One of the suspects allegedly threw a pistol while running from the police.