A man tried to kidnap and sexually assault an 11-year-old girl in Jerusalem, according to a prosecutor's statement filed against Mustafa Tawil, a 32-year-old man from the Shuafat refugee camp.

According to the prosecutor's statement, the victim and her brother were hitchhiking, when the suspect picked them up in his car. When they asked to leave the car, the brother got off the car but the suspect kept driving with the victim in it against her will. Then he tried to commit a sexual offense against the victim, who then managed to leave his car and flee the scene.

The police investigated whether the suspect was involved in other cases similar to this one, and asked that any person who was harmed by his actions file a complaint against him.