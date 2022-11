A fire broke out in a plot of land in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Palestinian reports. The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards.

اندلاع حريق في أرضٍ بالبلدة القديمة في القدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/K4U7pzgfYs — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) November 6, 2022

The background of the incident is as of yet unclear.