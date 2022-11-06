Indictment to be filed against teens who threw stones with Ahuvia Sandak

An indictment will be filed on Monday against the four boys who were allegedly throwing stones at Arab vehicles with Ahuva Sandak, before Sandak died in a car crash while fleeing police.

The teens are facing charges of terrorist acts of intentionally causing damage, throwing stones at vehicles and intentionally damaging vehicles with a racist intent, according to Army Radio.

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and other right-wing activists have claimed that police caused Sandak's death by recklessly chasing after the teens, while police and justice officials say that the teens were at fault for throwing rocks and driving in a reckless way to avoid arrest.