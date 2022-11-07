Operation Break the Wave: 11 wanted persons arrested overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and border police arrested 11 wanted individuals between Sunday night and Monday morning in the West Bank.

Israeli forces operated in a number of locations, including the villages of Saffa, Beitillu, Burqa, Anata, Beit Kahil, Beit Likya and Tubas.

In Qalqilya, while forces were arresting a wanted man, hundreds of suspects started burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Forces also operated in the Shomron Regional Council to arrest a wanted person in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. During the operation, Israeli forces fired at suspects who first fired at them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces arrested another wanted person and confiscated weapons in the village of Awarta.

In addition, the forces arrested two more wanted persons and located illegal weapons and an improvised explosive device in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the area of Menashe Brigade.

Forces also arrested three more wanted persons in the El Arov refugee camp.

All arrested individuals were transferred for questioning by security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties.