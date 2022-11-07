Stones thrown at a school bus in southern Israel, no injuries reported

A bus that was transporting high school girls to Eilat was pelted with stones on highway 40 in southern Israel, according to an N12 report.

The rocks shattered one of the bus windows, however, no one was injured.

After the incident was reported to the police an investigation was opened, according to the Israel Police.

The school sent a message to the parents of the children saying that "a rock was thrown at the bus and the outer windowpane was shattered, however, the inner windowpane remained intact. Everyone is ok, and we are heading on," according to a Walla! report.