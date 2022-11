IDF Central Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai signed the demolition for the homes of two terrorists on Monday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The two terrorists are Abed Alrahman Abed and Ahmed Iman Abed, who played a role in the terrorist attack that killed IDF Maj. Bar Falah on September 14.

The terrorists were intercepted before being able to attack any intended target.