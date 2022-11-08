Condition of man attacked in driver's dispute worsens, suspect arrested

A violent incident occurredin Tel Aviv between two drivers on Monday night when a car driver and motorcycle rider had a disagreement on the road and the latter knocked out the former with a helmet.

During the night, the condition of the car driver, who had been knocked out, worsened. he arrived at the Ichilov Hospital and is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit suffering from skull fractures and intracerebral bleeding.

From a preliminary investigation, police found that the driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old from Tel Aviv, hit the victim of the vehicle several times in the head with his helmet, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The attacking driver was brought in for questioning, at the end of which he was arrested, the police will ask the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court to extend his detention for several more days.