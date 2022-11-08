IDF forms committee to investigate death of jailed intelligence officer

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi formed a new committee to investigate the death of Senior Academic Officer T., the IDF spokesperson unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

T served in the IDF's intelligence division and was arrested and incarcerated on suspicion of committing serious security offenses, T later died while being jailed in a military prison facility.

Kohavi appointed reserve Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon to head the committee while basing itself on the work of the previous committees that were established by Brig. Gen. Shaar and Brig. Gen. Luria.

The committee will examine the event with a systemic approach while examining the manner in which the lessons learned from the event were assimilated and applied and will present systemic conclusions and additional command lessons as they may be. In addition, the committee will examine T's status as a soldier at the time of his death in the military prison facility.