The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF forms committee to investigate death of jailed intelligence officer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 13:13

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi formed a new committee to investigate the death of Senior Academic Officer T., the IDF spokesperson unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

T served in the IDF's intelligence division and was arrested and incarcerated on suspicion of committing serious security offenses, T later died while being jailed in a military prison facility.

Kohavi appointed reserve Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon to head the committee while basing itself on the work of the previous committees that were established by Brig. Gen. Shaar and Brig. Gen. Luria.

The committee will examine the event with a systemic approach while examining the manner in which the lessons learned from the event were assimilated and applied and will present systemic conclusions and additional command lessons as they may be. In addition, the committee will examine T's status as a soldier at the time of his death in the military prison facility.



Tags IDF Headline
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to take part in next week's G20 summit -
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:16 PM
Boat carrying 15 migrants sinks off Tunisia coast- security official
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:15 PM
16-year-old to be indicted for raping 14-year-old relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 12:52 PM
Ukraine: Restoration of territorial integrity essential for Russia talks
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 11:40 AM
Iran's judiciary says more than 1,000 indictments issued over 'riots'
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:23 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 3 terror suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 08:48 AM
Condition of man attacked in driver's dispute worsens, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 07:34 AM
Weather forecast: Rains accompanied by thunderstorms, floods
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/08/2022 06:11 AM
Trump says he will make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 05:17 AM
IDF issues demolition warrants for homes of two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 10:22 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 09:50 PM
Histadrut Chair opposes appointing Smotrich as finance minister - N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 09:06 PM
Stones thrown at a school bus in southern Israel, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 08:51 PM
Shas announces it will recommend Netanyahu to President Herzog for PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 07:40 PM
Iran summons Norway's ambassador over 'unacceptable' remarks - Fars
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 07:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by