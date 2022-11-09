The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 04:55

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 04:56

NASA will batten down its big new moon rocket on the launch pad to ride out a hurricane expected to hit near Cape Canaveral, Florida, and its targeted liftoff time next week has been postponed by two days, the US space agency said on Monday.

Kennedy Space Center lies near the middle of a 240-mile stretch of Florida's Atlantic shore, where forecasters say Tropical Storm Nicole is most likely to strike Wednesday night or early Thursday as a category 1 hurricane.

As of Tuesday night, Nicole was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph) and gaining force as it headed for the northern Bahamas en route to Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported. 

A category 1 hurricane has top sustained winds of 74-95 mph (119-153 kph).

NASA's next-generation rocket, standing 32 stories tall, was rolled out to its launch pad last week for what would be a third attempt to get it off the ground for its inaugural, uncrewed flight to the moon and back.

The flight, marking the first mission of NASA's ambitious new Artemis lunar exploration program, had been set for liftoff next Monday. Read full story

Nicole's approach prompted NASA to delay that launch window by at least two days, to Wednesday, Nov. 16, giving workers extra time to tend to families and homes before the storm and to ready the rocket for flight afterward.

NASA said it would keep the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule moored to the launch pad through the storm rather than try to roll the spacecraft back to its hangar - a nearly 12-hour undertaking that entails additional risks.

If the giant tractor crawler used to transport the rocket to and from its hangar were to break down, the spacecraft could be left more vulnerable, said Mark Burger, a launch weather officer for the Cape's U.S. Space Force Station.

"It could be many hours of sitting out on the crawlerway exposed to the forces from the wind, and that would be the absolutely worst scenario," Burger told Reuters.

The rocket was built to withstand exposure to heavy rains and winds as high as 85 mph, at the upper limit forecast at the Cape, NASA said.

In preparation for the storm, teams powered down the spacecraft's systems and took measures to secure the rocket and other equipment at the site. A "ride-out" team was assigned to stay at the complex and monitor conditions during the storm.

Two previous Artemis I launch attempts on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 were aborted because of technical problems, and the rocket was moved back to its hangar because of Hurricane Ian.

If Artemis I gets off the ground on Nov. 16, during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT), the Orion capsule would return to Earth for splashdown on Dec. 11, NASA said. A backup launch date was set for Nov. 19.

 

Three dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 02:41 AM
IDF forces fired at suspicious car in Gilboa after hearing gunfire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 01:06 AM
Earthquake drills: sirens to sound in Haifa on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 11:36 PM
Under-fire UK minister Gavin Williamson resigns amid probe
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:24 PM
US approves potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 10:16 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to expedite negotiations in Washington talks
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 09:51 PM
Palestinian terrorists threaten Jews preparing to visit Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 09:02 PM
Turkey's Erdogan expects 'concrete steps' from Sweden to join NATO
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:41 PM
Migrant ship headed to France after Italy refused its entry
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 06:05 PM
American citizen killed in kidnapping attempt in Iraq, US confirms
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 04:45 PM
UK, Israel will work together despite right-wing radicals - UK minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 03:43 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to take part in next week's G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:16 PM
Boat carrying 15 migrants sinks off Tunisia coast- security official
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 01:15 PM
IDF forms committee to investigate death of jailed intelligence officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 01:13 PM
16-year-old to be indicted for raping 14-year-old relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2022 12:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by