BREAKING NEWS

Ukrainian troops claim capture of frontline southern town

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 11:49

Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have recaptured the town of Snihurivka in the southern Mykolaiv region from Russian forces, speaking in video footage published on social media and by Ukrainian national television.

The footage could not immediately be verified by Reuters and there was no immediate confirmation of the town's recapture from Ukraine's Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area.

"Today on Nov. 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!" a soldier shouted as civilians clapped and cheered.

Fog hung over the settlement in the background as the soldier stood in a group of heavily armed troops, one of whom was holding up the Ukrainian flag on a military infantry vehicle.

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, US NHC says
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 10:10 AM
Ahead of Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:46 AM
N.Ireland will hold an election in early 2023-UK minister
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northeast India - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 07:24 AM
Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:31 AM
Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Pelosi's husband
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 03:27 AM
More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 02:45 AM
Biden says 'we're not anywhere near a recession' right now
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 12:06 AM
Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 mln to Teva in US migraine drug patent
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 11:36 PM
IDF plans to demolish home of Shuafat terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 04:58 PM
Palestinian shot and killed by IDF near Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 04:46 PM
'Rioters' will have no place in country if order given by supreme leader
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 03:33 PM
Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 03:23 PM
UK's Rishi Sunak: 'obviously regret' making Williamson a minister
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 02:43 PM
COP27 - US climate envoy Kerry announces new carbon market initiative
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 01:58 PM
