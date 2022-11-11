Herzog to Hadash-Ta'al MK: You supported terrorists, it's unacceptable

President Isaac Herzog confronted Hadash-Ta'al MK Aida Touma-Sliman regarding her support for terrorism against Israel on Friday morning during a meeting in which the political party was presenting their recommendation for prime minister.

"You published statements that supported criminal terrorists that we and the IDF fight against," Herzog said to the MK, according to reports.

"And you know that this was at the height of the election campaign, you supported terrorism and this is something that is unacceptable to the Israeli public."