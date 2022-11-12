The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 16:49

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 18:05

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck in Nepal on Saturday, shaking houses in the Himalayan country and neighboring India, authorities said, after a powerful earthquake earlier this week killed half a dozen people.

Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and in northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties, they said.

The epicenter of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was at Patadewal in Bajhang district, about 440 km (275 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Center.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"It rattled well, and people rushed out of their homes. But we have not received any report of injuries and damage so far," Baburam Aryal, the most senior official of Bajhang district, told Reuters.

