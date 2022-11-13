King Abdullah II of Jordan called for the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital on Sunday, in a speech at the inauguration of the 19th Parliament’s second ordinary session, according to Roya News.

King Abdullah stated in his speech that the conflict can only be resolved by "reaching a just and comprehensive solution that begins with ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its capital," according to the report.