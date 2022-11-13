The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Jordan's King Abdullah calls for Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 13:31

King Abdullah II of Jordan called for the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital on Sunday, in a speech at the inauguration of the 19th Parliament’s second ordinary session, according to Roya News.

King Abdullah stated in his speech that the conflict can only be resolved by "reaching a just and comprehensive solution that begins with ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its capital," according to the report.

US, Japan, S. Korea to coordinate if N. Korea conducts 7th nuclear test
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 03:31 PM
UK's Wallace: Ukraine has momentum but Russia a long way from giving up
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 02:33 PM
Rabbi Thau to be investigated for sexual violence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 02:04 PM
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 01:30 PM
Fire reported at central Iran industrial town -Tasnim
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 12:18 PM
19th century Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion Synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 11:56 AM
Smotrich to request position of Defense Minister - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 10:34 AM
IDF thwart Egyptian drug smuggling operation worth 1.2 million NIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 08:33 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Five arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:46 AM
Border police raid houses in Jaljulya, seize weapons, drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:43 AM
Six arrested in connection to IDF weapons robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:13 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes near Chile's Biobio region -EMSC
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 04:50 AM
Three people, including a 14-year-old, injured by drive-by shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 10:44 PM
Man videos himself shooting M16 from moving vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 05:42 PM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 04:49 PM
