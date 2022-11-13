Father and son plead guilty to charges for actions during Jan. 6

A father and his son pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6 US Capitol riot, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer. Grady Owens pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as well.

Jason Owens was arrested on April 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas and Grady was arrested on April 1, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida. They are to be sentenced on February 24, 2023 and are both facing up to eight years in prison. Grady is facing an additional six months in prison on the misdemeanor charge.