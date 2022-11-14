Operation Break the Wave: 9 terrorism suspects arrested by IDF

Nine Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity were arrested throughout the West Bank on Sunday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday morning.

The suspects were arrested in Deir Abu Da'if, A' Ram, Bethlehem, Anata, Beitunia, Halhul, Ni'lin and Hash A' Kerem.

During operations in Beitunia, a vehicle sped towards the forces and the soldiers fired towards the driver, hitting him. The incident is under investigation.

No Israeli forces were injured.