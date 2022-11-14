Russian, US officials holding talks in Turkey - report

Russian and US officials are holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday, citing a source.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, is reportedly part of Russia's delegation, Kommersant said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The Kremlin claimed it could neither confirm nor deny the report.

A Turkish official also declined to comment, but said Ankara was working with some countries against terrorism, including a blast that killed six people in Istanbul.