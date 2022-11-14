The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Iran planning further mobile internet cuts amid protests - report

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 13:55

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 13:57

Internet providers in Iran have been informed by security agencies that mobile internet in the country will likely be cut off from Tuesday to Saturday, when protests marking the anniversary of the 2019 "Bloody November" protests are planned, according to UK-based Iranian activist Nariman Gharib.

Mobile internet access has been periodically cut off in the country in recent weeks amid protests that have swept the country since Mahsa Amini was killed by Tehran "morality police" in mid-September.

Posters shared online in recent days showed calls for Iranians to gather in the streets for protests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and for businesses across the country to strike on these days to mark the anniversary of the 2019 protests.

In November 2019, protests broke out after the Iranian government implemented a price hike on fuel prices. The Iranian government carried out a brutal crackdown on the protests, with the wave of demonstrations later called "Bloody November." As many as 1,500 Iranian protesters were killed by Iranian forces during the demonstrations.

At least 326 people have been killed in the protests sparked by the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iranian morality police in mid-October, according to the Iran Human Rights organization.



