Two dead in fatal car crash on route 90

A man and a woman in their 60s were killed in a fatal traffic accident involving two private vehicles and a truck transporting vehicles on Route 90 near Kibbutz Yahal on Monday.

The man and woman were killed after being trapped in one of the vehicles, and the truck driver was taken to Yoseftal Hospital in a light condition. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

"When we arrived at the scene of the accident, we saw the truck that was loaded with vehicles parked on the side of the road and the two private vehicles nearby, with a man and a woman trapped in one of them," MDA paramedic Nir Yefet and MDA senior medic Eliyahu Shriki said.

"During rescue operations, we performed medical procedures but they had no signs of life, we had to pronounce them dead. The truck driver who was lightly injured was taken by an MDA ambulance to Yoseftal Hospital, and the driver of the other vehicle was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated."