US Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 18:34

The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 US Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile TMUS.O from complying with the subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee seeking three months of her telephone records.

Two dead in fatal car crash on route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 05:44 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 05:35 PM
Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 04:06 PM
H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported on turkey farm in Denmark
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 02:04 PM
Iran planning further mobile internet cuts amid protests - report
By TZVI JOFFRE
11/14/2022 01:55 PM
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to give up most of his net worth during his lifetime
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 01:31 PM
Russian, US officials holding talks in Turkey - report
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 11:51 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:32 AM
5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near south coast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 10:15 AM
Macron leaves open chance of EU labeling IRGC as terror org.
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 10:05 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 9 terrorism suspects arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 09:33 AM
US imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia -Yellen
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 07:27 AM
IDF troops fire on Palestinian vehicle speeding toward them - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 07:09 AM
Bahraini crown prince congratulates Netanyahu on election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 08:59 PM
Father and son plead guilty to charges for actions during Jan. 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:20 PM
