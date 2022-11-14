US Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records

The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 US Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile TMUS.O from complying with the subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee seeking three months of her telephone records.