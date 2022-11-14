US expresses concern about Iran's treatment of protesters - White House

The United States expressed concern on Monday about reports of mass arrests, sham trials and a death sentence for protesters in Iran and said human rights abuses inflicted by the government must not go without consequences.

"The United States, standing with our partners and allies around the world, will continue to pursue accountability for those responsible for these abuses through sanctions and other means," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. He welcomed new sanctions adopted by the European Union and the United Kingdom.