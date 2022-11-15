Xi discusses Taiwan, Ukraine with Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the country's anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with US President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit on Monday, the Chinese foreign minister said in a statement.

Xi told Biden that China will uphold the “One country, Two systems” proposal for Taiwan and will make all efforts for peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, the statement said.

Discussing Ukraine with Biden during their meeting on Monday in Indonesia, Xi said nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear wars cannot be fought, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign minister.