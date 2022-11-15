The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump, US win dismissal of Michael Cohen lawsuit over alleged book retaliation

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 03:26

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 03:27

A US judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen accusing Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and others of abruptly returning him to prison in retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.

In a 33-page decision, US District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan rejected Cohen's claims that putting him in dangerous solitary confinement conditions for 16 days violated the US Constitution by undermining his free speech, and subjecting him to an illegal seizure and to cruel and unusual punishment.

Liman, a Trump appointee, appeared reluctant in finding that US  Supreme Court precedents "squarely and unequivocally" required dismissing many claims, saying his decision did "profound violence" to Cohen's constitutional rights.

"Cohen's complaint alleges an egregious violation of constitutional rights by the executive branch--nothing short of the use of executive power to lock up the President's political enemies for speaking critically of him," Liman wrote.

Liman also dismissed several claims against the United States, including for false arrest.

Andrew Laufer, a lawyer for Cohen, said, "We strongly and respectfully disagree with the decision" and may appeal, citing the "grave and extensive abuse of power that our client suffered by the prior administration."

Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which represented the other defendants, declined to comment.

The case arose in July 2020 when Cohen, 56, had been serving a since-completed three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and tax evasion under home confinement because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

Authorities returned Cohen to prison amid a dispute over whether he could speak with the media about his forthcoming book while under home confinement.

Cohen said he suffered severe headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety while spending 23-1/2 hours a day in a small cell at the Otisville, New York, federal prison, where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).

His book "Disloyal: A Memoir" topped the New York Times' hardcover nonfiction bestseller list in September 2020.

South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 02:49 AM
Xi discusses Taiwan, Ukraine with Biden
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 01:54 AM
Zelensky says US, China statement on nuclear threats 'weighty'
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 12:39 AM
Israel abstains from UN vote on Russia-Ukraine reparations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:47 PM
17-year-old dies after being rushed to Shfaram clinic, cause unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 09:09 PM
US expresses concern about Iran's treatment of protesters - White House
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 07:20 PM
US Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 06:34 PM
Two dead in fatal car crash on route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 05:44 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 05:35 PM
Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 04:06 PM
H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported on turkey farm in Denmark
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 02:04 PM
Iran planning further mobile internet cuts amid protests - report
By TZVI JOFFRE
11/14/2022 01:55 PM
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to give up most of his net worth during his lifetime
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 01:31 PM
Russian, US officials holding talks in Turkey - report
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 11:51 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:32 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by