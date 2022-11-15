The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 05:05

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California's governor, testified on Monday that former film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2005 when she was trying to build a career as a producer and actor.

On the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court, Siebel Newsom said she met Weinstein, now 70, at the Toronto Film Festival when she was 31 and had acted in some small film and TV roles.

Weeks later in California, Weinstein invited her to meet him at The Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills for what she thought was a business meeting, she testified. She was surprised to learn that she was supposed to meet Weinstein, then one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, in his hotel suite, she said.

When she arrived, Weinstein had no interest in discussing her projects, Siebel Newsom said. He went to the bathroom, called her over and began masturbating in front of her, she said, before touching her breasts and becoming "aggressive."

"I was scared. This was not why I came here," she said, often breaking into tears. "I just remembered physically trying to back away."

Siebel Newsom said Weinstein got her onto a bed, though she cannot recall if he carried or dragged her there. He then raped her, she said.

"He was just so big and so determined," she said. "This was hell."

Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Siebel Newsom, who was identified in court as Jane Doe #4, is one of four women whose allegations are the basis of the Los Angeles charges against Weinstein. Prosecutors had earlier said there were five accusers.

Siebel Newsom's attorney confirmed in October that Siebel Newsom would testify in the case.

Defense attorneys have argued that all of Weinstein's sexual encounters were consensual and that his accusers willingly took part in a "casting couch" culture to further their careers in Hollywood.

At the time of the meeting with Siebel Newsom, she had not met her future husband, current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and she said she did not tell him what happened until after allegations against Weinstein became public.

In cross-examination, Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman questioned Siebel Newsom about why her husband had accepted campaign donations from the producer. She said the governor returned the money after she told him about her encounter.

Weinstein, 70, was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.

In New York, Weinstein is appealing his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges in Los Angeles.

Trump, US win dismissal of Michael Cohen lawsuit over book
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 03:26 AM
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 02:49 AM
Xi discusses Taiwan, Ukraine with Biden
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 01:54 AM
Zelensky says US, China statement on nuclear threats 'weighty'
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 12:39 AM
Israel abstains from UN vote on Russia-Ukraine reparations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:47 PM
17-year-old dies after being rushed to Shfaram clinic, cause unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 09:09 PM
US expresses concern about Iran's treatment of protesters - White House
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 07:20 PM
US Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 06:34 PM
Two dead in fatal car crash on route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 05:44 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 05:35 PM
Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 04:06 PM
H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported on turkey farm in Denmark
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 02:04 PM
Iran planning further mobile internet cuts amid protests - report
By TZVI JOFFRE
11/14/2022 01:55 PM
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to give up most of his net worth during his lifetime
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 01:31 PM
Russian, US officials holding talks in Turkey - report
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 11:51 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by