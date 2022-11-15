The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US state of Georgia's six-week abortion ban blocked by judge

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 21:09

A Georgia law banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks, cannot be enforced, a state judge ruled, a victory for Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups that had challenged the law.

Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County said the law could not be enforced because it was void at the time it was passed in 2019 under the US Supreme Court's since-overturned ruling in Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a right to abortion. He said the state would have to pass the law again now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe.

US House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 09:39 PM
Terrorism suspect arrested in Burqin near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2022 08:14 PM
US will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure Ethiopia ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 07:44 PM
China praises Russia's opposition to a nuclear war at G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:40 PM
Trudeau spoke with China's Xi about 'interference', Ukraine -
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:39 PM
Upcoming government will be "Ayatollah gov't," Liberman says
By ELIAV BREUER
11/15/2022 04:35 PM
Israeli security forces map home of Shalom Sofer's murderer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2022 09:21 AM
US CENTCOM commander visiting Israel to deepen ties - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2022 08:18 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:29 AM
Siebel Newsom, wife of California gov, accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:05 AM
Trump, US win dismissal of Michael Cohen lawsuit over book
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 03:26 AM
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 02:49 AM
Xi discusses Taiwan, Ukraine with Biden
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 01:54 AM
Zelensky says US, China statement on nuclear threats 'weighty'
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 12:39 AM
Israel abstains from UN vote on Russia-Ukraine reparations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:47 PM
