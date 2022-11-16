The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

G20 leaders declaration slams Russian aggression against Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 08:15

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 08:41

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration said "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

It was approved by all members of the G20 bloc, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

A German delegate said it was adopted without any changes from a draft released on Tuesday.

The declaration said there were "other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

International law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible, the leaders said in the declaration, while welcoming the Black Sea grain initiative.

It also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening while being mindful of the need to limit "cross-country spillovers."

Members reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive exchange-rate volatility while recognizing that "many currencies have moved significantly" this year.

Alleged drone blows up Russian oil depot in Oryol - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:28 AM
6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sumatra, Indonesia
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:21 AM
US's Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 05:49 AM
US says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 04:13 AM
G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 02:22 AM
Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on village
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 01:09 AM
UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 12:31 AM
Poland considering NATO Article 4 activation
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 11:25 PM
US special envoy for Iran in Paris meeting with E3 partners
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 10:36 PM
State Dept OKs potential sale of Patriot missiles to Switzerland
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 10:34 PM
US House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 09:39 PM
US state of Georgia's six-week abortion ban blocked by judge
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 09:09 PM
Terrorism suspect arrested in Burqin near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2022 08:14 PM
US will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure Ethiopia ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 07:44 PM
China praises Russia's opposition to a nuclear war at G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by