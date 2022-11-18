Attempted stabbing foiled near Kiryat Arba, no injuries

One individual was arrested on suspicion of attempting to stage a stabbing attack at the Elias Gate near Kiryat Ono early Friday morning. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into police custody. Local residents have been asked to stay clear of the area.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, security forces on a routine patrol identified a Palestinian man at the entrance to the city of Kiryat Arba whom they subsequently searched. The young man was found to be carrying a knife; he was arrested and detained for further investigation.

Ultimately, no attack was carried out and the arrest was made with no injury to any of the parties involved.