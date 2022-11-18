Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently completed an official visit to Greece, during which he conducted a dialogue with his Greek counterpart, Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

“The world is changing," Gantz explained. "The implications of the war in Ukraine bleed through national borders. The politics of extremism and terrorism impact countries across the globe. Iranian aggression continues to be a great threat to the region and the world. We see this in Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. We see this in Iran’s advancing nuclear program – recently emphasized by the Board of Governors.

"We see this in Iran’s support for terror proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria. And just this week, an Iranian UAV was launched at a civilian vessel. It is critical to stop the spread of Iranian influence and ambitions. This is what Israel aims to achieve, through some of our activities under the CENTCOM umbrella, and we will continue to operate against any attempt to build terror bases on our borders.”