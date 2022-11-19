The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 400 children killed in war to date

More than 837 children have been injured in a tally officials said was "not final" because they were still verifying information.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 12:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 12:45
A view of a residential area destroyed by a Russian bombing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)
A view of a residential area destroyed by a Russian bombing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

At least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was "not final" because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said.

The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia's February 24 invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Russia is targeting infrastructure as winter approaches

"Russian attacks on infrastructure were planned weeks in advance. The Kremlin uses winter as a weapon, trying to demoralize people who remain strong despite all the brutality inflicted on them by the occupiers," said the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment to British news outlet The i in late October.

About 10 million people are without power, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Thursday evening video address, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million. He said authorities in some areas ordered forced emergency blackouts.



