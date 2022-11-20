Four arrested in Jerusalem car theft after driving through police checkpoint

Four suspects were arrested for vehicle theft in Jerusalem this morning, police reported. Suspects were caught after ramming through a police checkpoint in a vehicle reported missing in Jerusalem.

The vehicle in question was allegedly stolen from the Gilo neighborhood in southern Jerusalem. After a series of vehicle thefts, Israeli police from the Moriah station in the city set up a checkpoint to search for passing stolen vehicles and other contraband.

The suspect, identified as a Palestinian, arrived in a suspected stolen vehicle and was asked to stop at the checkpoint. In response, the assailant continued driving and increased his speed in an attempt to break through the police barrier. He hit two police vehicles at the roadblock, endangering the safety of the officers and was consequently shot in his lower body. He was sent for treatment for his wounds and is in moderate condition, medical officials said.

The remaining three suspects also attempted to break through the same checkpoint and were arrested and brought in for questioning.