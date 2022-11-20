Two arrested for throwing pipe bomb near Zichron Ya'acov

Two were arrested on suspicion of throwing a pipe bomb at a car in their village in northern Israel, on the weekend of November 18th, 2022. Coming from the village of Furidis, the father and son assailants caused damage but no casualties.

Police opened an investigation after receiving a report of an explosive device. Police in Zichron Ya'acov arrested both suspects shortly after, where they were taken in for questioning and imprisoned.

The Haifa Magistrate Court extended their detention until November 23, 2022.