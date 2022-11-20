The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's Sisi at World Cup

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 18:30

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.

Ankara's ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt's army chief led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdogan.

The two countries started high-level political consultations last year amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with US-allied Arab states.

G7 calls for ‘significant’ UN response to North Korea missile launches
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 07:15 PM
Sinkhole opens up on Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 03:45 PM
10 injured in bus accident in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 02:29 PM
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attacks on Ukraine nuclear power station
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 01:26 PM
Turkish air strikes destroy 89 Kurdish militant targets in Syria, Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 01:22 PM
Russia says Ukraine shelled power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 01:13 PM
Two arrested for throwing pipe bomb near Zichron Ya'acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 11:47 AM
Wanted terrorist found with illegal weapons in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 08:51 AM
Two stabbed near Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 08:17 AM
Four arrested in Jerusalem car theft after driving through police checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2022 07:40 AM
Kazakh leader stages snap vote to emerge from predecessor's shadow
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 04:09 AM
Saudi crown prince, MBS, to attend Qatar world cup on Sunday
By REUTERS
11/20/2022 01:25 AM
Report of second major US Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe
By REUTERS
11/19/2022 11:32 PM
Smotrich cancels NY trip in order to work on coalition negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2022 07:00 PM
Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near Kherson -Ukrainian of
By REUTERS
11/19/2022 06:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by