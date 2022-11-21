Israeli troops kill Palestinian high-schooler in West Bank clash

The IDF carried out an arrest raid on a flashpoint town in the West Bank on Monday, touching off confrontations in which medics said its troops shot dead a Palestinian high schooler.

A military spokesperson said troops in Jenin detained a man suspected of gun ambushes, and that they returned fire, hitting at least one person after Palestinians shot at them and threw explosive devices.

Medics said a high school student was killed in the morning incident. The Palestinian education ministry said he was on his way to school at the time. He was not immediately claimed by any armed factions.

Local residents said the man arrested surrendered after troops surrounded his house and fired at it.