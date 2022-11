The IDF, Israel Police and Border Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle 73 weapons into the West Bank on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The suspect was caught with bags carrying a total of 21 pistols, two M-16s and 50 gun parts that are used in M-16-type rifles.

The suspect was arrested and taken in for further investigation, and the weapons were handed over to the police.