Elon Musk flatters Israel's Twitter, after it mocks Kanye West's tweet

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk has complimented Israel's official Twitter account after it tweeted: "We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," in response to Kanye West's tweet saying "Shalom : )".

Musk commented on the Israeli tweet, "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

In response to a user inviting him to visit Israel, Musk said that he has been to Israel in the past and that "it was great."

Israel's original tweet was mocking Kanye West, as he returned to the social media network after his account was frozen. West's account was suspended last month after he posted a series of antisemitic tweets.

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

Now that Kanye is back on the platform, he has decided to announce his return by writing the Hebrew word "Shalom" with a smiley next to it, perhaps signaling a more moderate and tolerant version of him.