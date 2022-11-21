The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Elon Musk flatters Israel's Twitter, after it mocks Kanye West's tweet

As Kanye West returns to Twitter, Israel's official account has drawn compliments from Elon Musk on its humor and wit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 23:31

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 23:47
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk has complimented Israel's official Twitter account after it tweeted: "We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," in response to Kanye West's tweet saying "Shalom : )".

Musk commented on the Israeli tweet, "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

In response to a user inviting him to visit Israel, Musk said that he has been to Israel in the past and that "it was great."

Israel's original tweet was mocking Kanye West, as he returned to the social media network after his account was frozen. West's account was suspended last month after he posted a series of antisemitic tweets.

Now that Kanye is back on the platform, he has decided to announce his return by writing the Hebrew word "Shalom" with a smiley next to it, perhaps signaling a more moderate and tolerant version of him. 



Tags Israel twitter kanye west social media Elon Musk
