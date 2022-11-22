Operation Break the Wave: 16 arrested in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police forces arrested 16 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

Two wanted people were arrested by IDF soldiers in the West Bank villages of Bala and Kfar Ras, located in the Menashe Regional Division.

An additional person was arrested in the city of Nablus, during which an exchange of fire broke out between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli security forces.

Five people were arrested in the villages of Silwad, Burka, Beit Likya and Kfar Aqab, and another two in the city of Hebron. Two additional people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in terror activities in the villages of Dheisha and Nahalin.

IDF soldiers also carried out operations in Kfar Yata, during which they located and recovered several stolen vehicles.

No casualties were sustained by Israeli forces and the suspects have been transferred for further questioning.