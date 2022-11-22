The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Operation Break the Wave: 16 arrested in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 08:57

IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police forces arrested 16 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

Two wanted people were arrested by IDF soldiers in the West Bank villages of Bala and Kfar Ras, located in the Menashe Regional Division.

An additional person was arrested in the city of Nablus, during which an exchange of fire broke out between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli security forces.

Five people were arrested in the villages of Silwad, Burka, Beit Likya and Kfar Aqab, and another two in the city of Hebron. Two additional people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in terror activities in the villages of Dheisha and Nahalin.

IDF soldiers also carried out operations in Kfar Yata, during which they located and recovered several stolen vehicles.

No casualties were sustained by Israeli forces and the suspects have been transferred for further questioning.

Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 05:58 AM
US says continues to oppose any military action destabilizing Syria
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 04:37 AM
Chinese factory fire that killed 38 caused by illegal welding
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:33 AM
IDF draftee collapses during recruitment tests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 09:48 PM
Two Estonian citizens arrested in $575 mil cryptocurrency fraud
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 08:11 PM
Blast in Afghan capital kills two
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 07:13 PM
Mayor of Ramat Gan investigated for tax offenses for 8 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 05:16 PM
Bahrain's king asks crown prince to form new cabinet
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 04:54 PM
Netherlands to cull another 29,000 chickens to contain bird flu
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 04:37 PM
Netanyahu to meet with Smotrich after days of disagreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 04:09 PM
Egypt's Sisi, Turkey's Erdogan seal bilateral ties with handshake
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 02:40 PM
'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 01:34 PM
Russia's nuclear chief warns possible 'nuclear accident' at Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 01:22 PM
Toddler in moderate condition after swallowing poisonous substance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 01:00 PM
Israeli security forces thwart smuggling of 73 weapons to West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 12:41 PM
