IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi awarded US Armed Forces Legion of Merit

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi was awarded the US Armed Forces Legion of Merit by US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Monday evening.

The Legion of Merit, awarded for meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements, was awarded to Kohavi for his role in deepening the strategic partnership between Israel and the US.

The medal was awarded on behalf of the US Secretary of Defense at an honor guard that took place at Fort Myer in Washington DC.