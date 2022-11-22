The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in stunning World Cup upset

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 14:08

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunning the favorites on Tuesday.

The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi's 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending.

Saudi Arabia's fans were then sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Argentina were on course to match Italy's record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty.

But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before halftime but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.

Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 11:26 AM
Jerusalem psychotherapist Yariv Cohen suspected of assaulting female pat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 11:17 AM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi awarded US Armed Forces Legion of Merit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:54 AM
Defense Min. investigating fraudulent use of post-army stipend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:46 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 16 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 08:57 AM
Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 05:58 AM
US says continues to oppose any military action destabilizing Syria
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 04:37 AM
Chinese factory fire that killed 38 caused by illegal welding
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:33 AM
IDF draftee collapses during recruitment tests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 09:48 PM
Two Estonian citizens arrested in $575 mil cryptocurrency fraud
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 08:11 PM
Blast in Afghan capital kills two
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 07:13 PM
Mayor of Ramat Gan investigated for tax offenses for 8 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 05:16 PM
Bahrain's king asks crown prince to form new cabinet
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 04:54 PM
Netherlands to cull another 29,000 chickens to contain bird flu
By REUTERS
11/21/2022 04:37 PM
Netanyahu to meet with Smotrich after days of disagreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2022 04:09 PM
