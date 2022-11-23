The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media livestreams show

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 05:12

People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, scenes broadcast live over the Kuaishou platform showed on Wednesday.

The videos showed over a hundred people clustered outside and coming face to face with dozens of hazmat suited officials, who they said were the police. Some showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided while others said they had not been paid bonuses as promised.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 04:19 AM
WHO plans to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX'
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:44 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:23 AM
Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:08 AM
Colorado nightclub shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 10:49 PM
Palestinians clash with IDF near Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:38 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United following explosive interview
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 07:54 PM
Russia says Crimean air defenses activated, two drones shot down
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 06:44 PM
US Treasury: $4.5 billion aid to Ukraine to begin in coming weeks
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 05:27 PM
Herzog congratulates Azerbaijani president for decision to open embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 05:26 PM
Ethiopian PM congratulates Netanyahu on election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 04:11 PM
Erdogan says Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with tanks, soldiers
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:27 PM
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in stunning World Cup upset
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:08 PM
Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 11:26 AM
Jerusalem psychotherapist Yariv Cohen suspected of assaulting female pat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 11:17 AM
