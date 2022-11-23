Lapid briefs Netanyahu after post-terror attack assessment

Prime Minister Yair Lapid briefed prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu following the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The meeting between the departing and likely incoming premiers came after Lapid held a security assessment at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, Chief of Police Yaakov Shabtai, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and others.

Netanyahu encouraged the efforts to find the terrorists and thanked Lapid for the update, Netanyahu's office said.