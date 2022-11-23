The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
White House condemns Jerusalem bomb attacks

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 15:19

The White House on Wednesday condemned two bomb blasts at bus stops in Jerusalem and said the United States had offered to help Israel in its investigation of the attacks, in which one person was killed and at least 14 others injured.

"We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the Government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to bring the perpetrators to justice," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"We mourn the reported loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The United States stands with the Government and people of Israel."

Lapid briefs Netanyahu after post-terror attack assessment
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/23/2022 01:33 PM
European lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 01:24 PM
Russia asks Turkey to refrain from full-scale Syria offensive
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 01:01 PM
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel - Duma
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:54 PM
Death toll from West Java quake reaches 271, 40 still missing - disaster mitigation agency
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:13 PM
Britain says Russia has nearly exhausted current stock of Iran-made weapons
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 09:22 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes western Turkey; no deaths reported
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 06:55 AM
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media shows
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 05:12 AM
Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 04:19 AM
WHO plans to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX'
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:44 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:23 AM
Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:08 AM
Palestinians clash with IDF near Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:38 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United following explosive interview
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 07:54 PM
Russia says Crimean air defenses activated, two drones shot down
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 06:44 PM
