Hamas, other terrorist groups, praise Jerusalem bombing attack

The Hamas terrorist movement welcomed the attack on Wednesday, stating that Israel bears "full responsibility for the repercussions of the crimes of its army and the terror of its settlers against our Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities."

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement called the attack a "natural response to the occupation."

Hezbollah praised the terrorist attack on Wednesday afternoon, calling it a "true embodiment of the Palestinian people's rejection of the continuation of the occupation."

"The implementation of these two operations today confirms the resistance’s ability to penetrate the enemy’s strict security measures and precautions, and to deal painful blows to it in the place and time of its choice," said the Hezbollah terrorist movement.